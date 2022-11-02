Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $745.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNNGY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ørsted A/S from 610.00 to 500.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

DNNGY stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $48.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

