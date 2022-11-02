Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Orthofix Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.45-$0.55 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $118.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.40 million. On average, analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OFIX stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.15. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 11.7% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 62.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

