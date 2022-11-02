Osmosis (OSMO) Market Capitalization Achieves $429.27 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $429.27 million and approximately $20.52 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00007485 BTC on exchanges.

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

