Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.412 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Otter Tail has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Otter Tail has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

OTTR opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $82.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTTR. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank cut Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

