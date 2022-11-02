Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.42-$6.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of OTTR stock traded down $5.99 on Wednesday, hitting $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 439,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,542. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.52. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $56.10 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.78. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otter Tail

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth $219,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.