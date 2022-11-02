Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.95

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

OUTKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.00 ($5.10) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

