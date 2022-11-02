Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock to $35.00. The company traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 1185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Overstock.com
Overstock.com Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.
