P2P Solutions foundation Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (P2PS)

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, P2P Solutions foundation has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One P2P Solutions foundation token can currently be bought for about $35.04 or 0.00172552 BTC on popular exchanges. P2P Solutions foundation has a total market capitalization of $153.16 billion and approximately $3.66 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About P2P Solutions foundation

P2P Solutions foundation launched on April 26th, 2019. P2P Solutions foundation's official website is www.p2psf.org.

P2P Solutions foundation Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

