Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.81

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 18773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

(Get Rating)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.