Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 156,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,520,651 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period.

ITM traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $43.75. 32,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,677. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

