Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $444,000 Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.57. The company had a trading volume of 18,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,808. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93.

