Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.91 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,831 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP remained flat at $97.17 during trading on Wednesday. 13,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,418. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $107.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.79.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.