Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 192 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.02. 279,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,558,010. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $109.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.35 and a 200 day moving average of $93.44.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

