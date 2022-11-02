Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,176 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,438,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 511,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,067.7% in the 1st quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 368,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 336,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ remained flat at $51.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 103,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,751. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average is $55.83. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

