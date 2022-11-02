PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

PacWest Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.2% annually over the last three years. PacWest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

PACW stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,631. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.38.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after buying an additional 336,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after buying an additional 80,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,666,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,063,000 after buying an additional 35,624 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,426,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,503,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

