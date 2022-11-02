Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,430 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Intel Trading Up 0.2 %

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,078,928. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.