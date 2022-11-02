Palisade Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.89. The stock had a trading volume of 59,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,318. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.62. The company has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.47.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.