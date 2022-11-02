Palisade Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,882 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.25. The company had a trading volume of 308,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,074. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.64.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

