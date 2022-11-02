Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 403.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in KLA by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of KLA by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $63,317.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $63,317.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,633 shares of company stock worth $4,083,613 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.16.

KLA stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.84. 44,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,298. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

