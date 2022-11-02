Palisade Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after purchasing an additional 185,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after buying an additional 222,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

PAYX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.67. 31,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.81. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 79.60%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

