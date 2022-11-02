Palisade Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DHR traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.42. 137,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,992. The firm has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

