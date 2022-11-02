Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 435 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up about 1.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Sysco by 37.5% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sysco Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of SYY traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.91. The stock had a trading volume of 133,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,989. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

