Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 94 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.59.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

ABBV stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.56. The company had a trading volume of 178,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.01 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

