PancakeSwap Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32.90 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.56 or 0.00022475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $664.80 million and $32.90 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003187 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,212.43 or 0.30834243 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012043 BTC.
PancakeSwap Profile
PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 341,583,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,682,604 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap.
PancakeSwap Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.