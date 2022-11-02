PancakeSwap Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32.90 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.56 or 0.00022475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $664.80 million and $32.90 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 341,583,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,682,604 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

