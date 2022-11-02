Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.52 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PK traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.54. 4,542,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,637. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.97. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $809,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $785,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.