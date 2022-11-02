Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.52 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PK. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.05.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 4.8 %

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.54. 4,542,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,660,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,101 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 848.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 130,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 116,893 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,798,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,109,000 after buying an additional 1,099,160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

