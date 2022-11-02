Parnassus Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,720,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880,418 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.7% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Gilead Sciences worth $724,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,232,000 after buying an additional 3,114,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,622,000 after buying an additional 2,748,159 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

GILD stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.10. The company had a trading volume of 176,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.47.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

