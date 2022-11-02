Parnassus Investments LLC Buys 138,512 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,512 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.29% of Union Pacific worth $383,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 115.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 186,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,021,000 after acquiring an additional 100,148 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,037. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

