Parnassus Investments LLC Buys 664,355 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,253,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 2.0% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.50% of T-Mobile US worth $841,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.00. 56,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,089. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,846 shares of company stock worth $25,483,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.