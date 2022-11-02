Parnassus Investments LLC Buys New Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,861,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,187,000. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Otis Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,840. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

