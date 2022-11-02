Parnassus Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743,938 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,071,237 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of NIKE worth $280,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,454. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $146.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

