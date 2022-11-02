Parnassus Investments LLC Has $157.45 Million Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Cable One worth $157,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Cable One by 74.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at $33,678,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cable One by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,481,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,529,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,177.75 per share, with a total value of $588,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,100 shares of company stock worth $1,245,051 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Performance

CABO stock traded down $18.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $827.00. 551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,587. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $730.44 and a one year high of $1,869.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $948.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,575.00.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Articles

