Parnassus Investments LLC Has $88.58 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,344 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Paychex worth $88,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 89.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,566,000 after buying an additional 750,928 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,186.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after buying an additional 716,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 614.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after buying an additional 557,825 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $117.83. 11,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,370. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.81. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

