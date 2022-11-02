Parnassus Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,766 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 3.2% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $1,343,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.83. 8,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

