Parnassus Investments LLC Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,178 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $113,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.67. 3,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,239. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.85 and its 200-day moving average is $249.74.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.58.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

