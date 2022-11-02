Parnassus Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 962,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $522,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.1 %

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Shares of TMO stock traded down $10.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $507.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.31 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total value of $5,897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,146,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total value of $5,897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,146,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,583 shares of company stock worth $26,643,000. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.