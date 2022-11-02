Parnassus Investments LLC Trims Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,022 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $64,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $413.09. 1,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,882. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $501.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.