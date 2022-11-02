Patrick P. Gelsinger Purchases 8,830 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

INTC traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. 51,689,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,583,184. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $113.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

