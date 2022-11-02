Paul B. Manning Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) Director Paul B. Manning acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:TSHA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. 1,166,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,416. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $71.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. Equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth about $1,646,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 309,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 273,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 202,245 shares during the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

