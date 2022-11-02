PAX Gold (PAXG) Market Capitalization Tops $531.18 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $531.18 million and $16.38 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for $1,633.36 or 0.08044447 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

