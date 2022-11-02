Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Paychex were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 44.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $117.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,370. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

