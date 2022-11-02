Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) SVP Itai Perry Sells 6,200 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) SVP Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Itai Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Itai Perry sold 4,850 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Itai Perry sold 3,700 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $22,940.00.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

PAYO stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. 3,140,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,802,853. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 727.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

