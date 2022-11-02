PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Decreased by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 806,041 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,895,198. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.