PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 32,080 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,080 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,807,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

Several analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

