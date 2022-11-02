PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Cuts Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,050 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,767,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,194 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 39.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 406,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 154,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,010. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

