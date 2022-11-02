PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its holdings in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,500 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Sangoma Technologies were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,080,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,211,000 after buying an additional 36,949 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangoma Technologies during the second quarter valued at $127,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,685,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 283,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $121.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $22.45.

Sangoma Technologies ( NASDAQ:SANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 49.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Sangoma Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Sangoma Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

