PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Algoma Steel Group worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth $56,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 920.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

NASDAQ ASTL traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 106,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The business had revenue of $731.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

