PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Lowers Stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,950,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 145,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 62,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 267,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 208,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,422,647. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $986.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

