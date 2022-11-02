PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 260,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000. Osisko Gold Royalties accounts for 1.3% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.14% of Osisko Gold Royalties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,556,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after acquiring an additional 322,515 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 378,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 213,759 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,231,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,038,000 after buying an additional 1,316,939 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

OR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. 17,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,399. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. Research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -849.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on OR shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also

