PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 116,280 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 390.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,280 shares during the period. Rogers Communications makes up 3.5% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Rogers Communications by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$69.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

About Rogers Communications

Shares of RCI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,076. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

